Five things we learnt from Banyana Banyana's tough encounter with Tunisia

Durban - Banyana Banyana sealed their spot at next year's World Cup with a hard fought victory against Tunisia at the Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Head Coach Desiree Ellis' side had to overcome their recent worries of losing star striker Thembi Kgatlana to injury and a few cases of Covid-19 reported within the camp. IOL Sports Smiso Msomi takes a look at Five things we learnt from Banyana's tough encounter with Tunisia. Desiree shows off her tactical prowess

The 59-year-old mentor's tactical aptitude was put to the test having to reshuffle and reset with a strong consideration of not having the pace and skill of Kgatlana available, a test she passed with flying colours as the South African women's football team executed her strategies to near perfection. Her side began in a conventional 4-3-3 formation with Linda Motlalo operating on a free role while the introduction of Thalea Smidt next to Refiloe Jane and Nomvula Kgaole ensured that Banyana never lost their stranglehold on the game, overwhelming their North African opponents with numbers. Seoposenwe Steps Up

The loss of Kgatlana upfront had been a source of anxiety with her pace and guile a key factor however 28 year old Jermaine Seoposenwe reminded all and sundry why she has managed to score in three different WAFCON tournaments with a well placed finish to hand her side victory and secure her women of the match award. Banyana still missing that clinical edge While Banyana never really looked under siege with their control of proceedings, the side were against guilty of passing up great opportunities to double or even triple their lead as Cesane led an array of guilt edge misses, an element of Banyana's game that could prove to be their detriment im the upcoming matches.

Flawless defending at the heart of a great performance. Not a great deal of Banyana's defenders receive the respect they deserve in line with the type of performances they've forked out in the last four matches. The likes of Noko Matlou,Bambanani Mbane and Janine Van Wyk when called upon have passed every test thrown at them and did the same against Tunisia, apart from a 90th minute scare that sent hearts in mouths with the Tunisians appealing for a penalty.