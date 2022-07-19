Five things we learnt from Banyana Banyana’s Wafcon win over Zambia

Durban - Banyana Banyana sealed their place in the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations final in dramatic fashion as Motlalo converted a 94th minute penalty to eliminate Zambia 1-0 on Monday evening. South Africa weren't at their best, but a resilient defensive effort and a stroke of luck proved enough to take them over the line and await one of Morocco or Nigeria in the final.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL Sport's Smiso Msomi takes a look at five things we learnt in the Banyana vs Zambia contest : Recovery and BMT in the spotlight Coach Desiree Ellis' starting 11 featured some of her most experienced heads in various core positions from back to front, but her reliance on on them seemed to cause an imbalance and posed a number of questions in her side's 'Big Match Temperament '.

Whether her charges might have been feeling the effects of playing five games in three weeks or struggled with the occasion, we will never be certain but she will require a better overall performance if they are to claim their first ever Awcon title. Missing pace upfront The loss of a one Thembi Kgatlana was always going provide Banyana with a difficult problem. While Jermaine Seoposenwe might have adjusted well in the quarter-final victory, the Zambian defence dealt with Melinda Kgadiete with ease in this match as she provided little threat in running in behind.

Story continues below Advertisement

Variety in midfield Refiloe Jane has been arguably Banyana's best player in the tournament so far, however her influence on games are clear when she was surrounded by individuals that complement her game. The introduction of Nomvula Kgaole for Thalea Smidt at half time seemed to work better for Jane to get her foot on the ball and move the team forward.

Story continues below Advertisement

Matlou and Mbane showed their metal At the heart of every championship winning team are a solid defence and that's what Noko Matlou and Bambanani Mbane provide for Banyana even on their worst days. While the team may have had a below par performance all round, the pair dealt with Zambia's counter-attacking strategy with class. VAR in the spotlight once more

Story continues below Advertisement

The Video Assistant Referee system is never far from controversy including in the biggest leagues in the world. It was in the spotlight once more in this match as the referee on the day Lydia Abebe correctly reversed a false penalty earlier on in the match, before awarding Banyana a contentious one in the 94th minute and handed them a chance to seal their spot in the final. @eshlinv