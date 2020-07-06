Former Banyana midfielder gives African Women’s League Championship the thumbs up

JOHANNESBURG – Former Banyana Banyana midfielder, Lydia Monyepao has hailed the creation of the African Women’s League Championship, scheduled to be held next year. The Confederation of African Football (Caf) last week announced the new event on its calendar. Monyepao who was the Banyana manager from 2012 to 2014 said the league will create a more competitive environment, and will help more African players to be scouted by top overseas clubs. “This will in turn make Africa’s game grow to the next level if most of our good players ply their trade overseas,” said Monyepao. She said the creation of the Women’s championship will force most countries to organise proper domestic leagues, which in turn will solidify the women’s game continentally.

Former Banyana Banyana midfielder Lydia Monyepao. Photo: twitter.com/unisa

“This is a win-win situation all round. There is motivation for member associations to create vibrant women’s leagues knowing the potential of playing on the continent is exciting for every player,” she added.

“The Caf Women’s championship will also create a huge pool for coaches to choose national players from as more and more women will now get involved in the game.”

SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan and National Executive Committee member Natasha Tsichlas have both praised the initiative.

Tsichlas said: “A year after we established the Safa National Women’s League and now this, I am really excited because now our own league’s competitiveness will be enhanced because clubs will have another huge motivation to fight for.

“Playing on the continent will help create great competition in domestic women leagues across Africa. I was one of the proponents of this league and I am glad this is a dream come true.”

