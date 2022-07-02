‘I was raped as a young footballer,’ says ex-Banyana coach Vera Pauw

Cape Town — Former Banyana Banyana coach Vera Pauw has revealed that she was raped by three officials employed within Dutch football when she was a young player. Pauw, who now works as the head coach of Ireland’s women’s team, made the revelation on her Twitter profile on Friday evening.

“For 35-years I have kept a secret from the world, from my family, from my teammates, my players, my colleagues and, I can now accept, from myself,” the 59-year-old Pauw wrote on Twitter. “Even those closest to me have not known of the rape I endured at the hands of a prominent football official when I was a younger player,” continued Pauw, who coached Banyana Banyana for two years between 2014 and 2016. This has been the toughest thing in my life but, finally, I'm ready to move on and be proud of who I am



Vera 💚 pic.twitter.com/27v25nFViP — Vera Pauw (@verapauw) July 1, 2022 “Later, two sexual assaults by two other men were added to this record. All three men were employed within the Dutch football at the time of these incidents. Only those I can trust have known until now of the systematic sexual abuse, abuse of power, bullying, intimidation, isolation and framing I was exposed to as a player and as national coach in Dutch football.

“For these past 35-years I have kept the abuse private. I have allowed the memory of it to control my life, to fill me with daily pain and anguish, to dominate my inner feelings,” she wrote. “To many, I am seen as a brash and loud football coach and manager, a tough woman who has risen to the top in a man’s world. Nothing could be further from the truth.” “For the past number of years I have tried to have my case heard in a fair and just manner by the football authorities in the Netherlands but to no avail. Some people would rather keep my rape and sexual assault quiet than offer me the support I need by opening this story to the world. I can no longer share the silence.

