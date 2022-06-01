International stars headline Banyana Banyana preliminary squad

Johannesburg - Thembi Kgatlana, Refiloe Jane and the returning Jermain Seposenwe are some of the biggest names headlining Banyana Banyana's preliminary squad for the Women's Africa Cup Of Nations (AWCON) starting next month in Morocco.

The National team's coach Desiree Ellis released a list made up of 33 of the finest South African women footballers that is set to be trimmed down into a squad of 23 for the continental showpiece.