International stars headline Banyana Banyana preliminary squad

Johannesburg - Thembi Kgatlana, Refiloe Jane and the returning Jermain Seposenwe are some of the biggest names headlining Banyana Banyana's preliminary squad for the Women's Africa Cup Of Nations (AWCON) starting next month in Morocco.
The National team's coach Desiree Ellis released a list made up of 33 of the finest South African women footballers that is set to be trimmed down into a squad of 23 for the continental showpiece.
Banyana were drawn in group C which consists of eternal rivals Nigeria, Burundi and neighbours Botswana.
Banyana will open their tournament with a clash against the Super Falcons on July 4 and will be confident heading into this encounter after emerging victors the last time the two sides met.
Banyana Preliminary squad for AWCON 2022:
Goalkeepers:
Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW), Regirl Ngobeni (UWC), Kebotseng Moletsane (Bloem Celtic)
Defenders:
Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Cimone Sauls (JVW), Lebohang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk), Koketso Tlailane (TUT), Janine Van Wyk (JVW), Tiisetso Makhubela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongeka Gamede (UWC), Noko Matlou (Eibar), Lonathemba Mhlongo (UWC)
Midfielders:
Refiloe Jane (AC Milan), Mamello Makhabane (JVW), Nomvula Kgoale (Parquesdesol), Gabriella Salgado (JVW), Linda Motlhalo (Djugardens), Thalea Smidt (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khosona Biyela (Sporting Gijon), Amogelang Motau (UWC), Robin Moodaly (JVW), Sibulele Holweni (UWC), Thubelihle Shamase (UJ)
Forwards:
Jermaine Seopasenwe (Braga), Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lelona Dawet (Mamelodi Sundowns)i, Xoxola Cesane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies), Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid), Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportstoto), Reitumetse Chabana (TUT)
IOL Sport