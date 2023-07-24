It was a bitter-sweet Fifa World Cup moment for Banyana’s Hildah Magaia

Hildah Magaia was a trembling figure in the bowels of Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday morning after making her Fifa Women’s World Cup debut Down Under. “I was out for a very long time – that’s why I am cold. I was wet because I didn’t go out to the change room (after I came off). I sat on the bench, that’s why I am shaking,” Magaia reasoned.

And while her reason was largely based on the cold front that hit Wellington, her physical reaction unwittingly explained her bitter-sweet maiden appearance in the World Cup. Until the 65th minute, Magaia had brought some sunshine into the Banyana Banyana team which led courtesy of her goal against the mighty Sweden in their first game of the group stage.

But an own goal from Lebogang Ramalepe levelled matters for the Scandinavians, before Amanda Ilestedt’s late header sunk the South Africans. And that result filled Magaia with a bag of mixed emotions – this would have been her third winning goal in a row for Banyana in a major tournament after her brace won the team Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last year.

“I must say (it’s a bitter-sweet moment). (But) we really did well as a team – we managed to reach a goal in the second half still locked at 0-0. But mistakes happen and we conceded,” Magaia said. Granted Magaia and Co. felt the heartbreak of the loss against Sweden in the closing minutes, but she quickly urged her teammates not to continue feeling sorry for themselves.

Instead, they must use the positives they learnt against the Swedes to help them win their next two matches against Argentina (on July 28) and Italy (on August 2) in their bid to reach the knockout stage. “They (the positives) will be very important. Knowing that we lost this game, it will be very important (for us to win) and work together as a team and continue fighting,” Magaia said.

And while Magaia, once again, hogged the headlines, she wants the striking contingent to continue working as a team as that would aid to bury chances. Banyana let themselves down against Sweden. “I think it’s going to be important for us to work as a team again as the forwards – do the best that we can and leave the rest to God,” the 28-year-old striker said.

Mihlali Baleka is at the Fifa Women's World Cup 2023, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, in partnership with Sasol. @Mihlalibaleka