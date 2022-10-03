Jermaine Seoposenwe can be Banyana’s queen against Aussies at Kingsmeadow

Cape Town - The exciting Mexico-based Jermaine Seoposenwe will lead the Banyana Banyana attack in their historic international friendly against Fifa Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia at the Kingsmeadow Stadium in London on Saturday afternoon. It will be the first time that the national women’s teams of Australia and South Africa will play each other.

Australia, along with New Zealand, will host next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup. Cape Town-born Seoposenwe has proved to be a sensation in the Liga MX Femenil, the premier division of women’s football in Mexico. A few days ago, she scored a brace for FC Juárez in a domestic match. Her first goal was scored nine seconds into the match and has gone down in the record books as the fastest goal scored in Mexican women’s football.

Seoposenwe’s form augers well for Banyana, who desperately need to up their game after taking a hammering from the world’s ninth-ranked side Brazil in two friendlies on home soil last month. The reigning African champions, ranked 54th in the world, went down 3-0 and 6-0. Australia are ranked 12th and this time Banyana will be away. Australia are also away but they are spending time in London as part of their World Cup preparations. They have a host of players plying their trade in the English women’s league and that eliminates the burden of long-distance travel.

Banyana’s technical staff have looked to strengthen the squad by dropping stalwarts like defender Janine van Wyk, midfielder Nomvula Kgoale, defender Lebo Ramalepe and goalkeeper Kaylin Swart. These players were part of the national squad that won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title in Morocco earlier this year. Other players like Thembi Kgatlana, Noko Matlou and Noxolo Cesane were not available for selection because of injury, visa problems and school commitments respectively.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said that Saturday’s match would give the technical staff a look at more players and arrive at a stronger squad. “I said to the players, in the beginning, the fact that you went to Wafcon does not mean you are going to the World Cup,” said Ellis. “The World Cup is a different game and everybody has got to raise their hand.

“There are lots of players who have shown form, and we need to look at them as well to allow them to test themselves at the highest level.” Team sponsors Sasol will continue to support the national team and are pleased that the friendly against Australia has been secured. “At Sasol, we continue to enable and demonstrate our support to the development of women’s football in South Africa,” said Sasol senior manager Nozipho Mbatha.

“Our resounding proof points are anchored in our development from the Sasol League to our international starlets such as Noloxo Cesane and Refilwe Jane, who were scouted to play in France and Italy. “Those are doors that we would like to open for our football girls.” @Herman_Gibbs