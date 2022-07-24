Jermaine Seoposenwe says 'this was our dream' after Wafcon triumph

Cape Town - Jermaine Seoposenwe has heaped praise on Banyana Banyana’s young players for “bringing the energy” in the team’s ride to their maiden Wafcon title in Morocco on Saturday evening. The Desiree Ellis-coached Banyana claimed the continental title with a 2-1 win over the hosts, courtesy of two goals from Hildah Magaia.

However, Seoposenwe, who scored two goals in the tournament including the winner over Tunisia in the quarter-final, was ecstatic with the way young players such as 20-year-old Karabo Dhlamini and 21-year-old Noxolo Cesane dealt with the extreme pressure inside the cauldron of the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. “We are resilient. Everybody talks about us playing beautiful football, but you saw character as well. You saw players showing up, young players. Lots of people asked … ‘Why did Des choose this team? They’re so young …” But they brought the energy. The experienced players stepped up to another level, and everybody played their part.”

Tonight we celebrate 😭🇿🇦💚💛



CHAMPIONS !!!#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 pic.twitter.com/7WV0i9p6gF — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 23, 2022 Seoposenwe was part of the Banyana team that suffered the heartbreak of losing the Wafcon final to Nigeria on penalties in 2018. Having now finally become an African champion, the former Portuguese-based striker dedicated the victory to the people of South Africa who are enduring hardships back home. “I can’t even describe how happy I am. I am just so happy for everyone, the technical team, and everyone who supported us, and its for everyone in women’s football who has worked tirelessly towards this goal, and we finally did it,” the 28-year-old said.

“This was our goal, this was our dream, we wanted to win it for South Africa. I am so proud of my team. I am so proud of everybody involved in this team. “We love you! (South Africa). We are so proud to be South African. We are so proud that we are able to put smiles on the faces of the people of South Africa. That was our goal coming into this tournament and we finally did it. We always play with our hearts on our sleeves and we played for them.” @ZaahierAdams

