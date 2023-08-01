Linda Motlhalo wants to be an example for future generations of Banyana players

Banyana Banyana ace Linda Motlhalo wears her heart on her sleeve whenever she puts on the national team jersey as she wants to set a good example for the next generation of players. Motlhalo has etched herself as one of the players who are fan-favourites at Banyana — thanks to her magic feet which have mesmerised defenders, scored vital goals and showed silky dance moves.

In Dunedin last week, Banyana supporters witnessed both a delighted and distraught Motlhalo after the team’s 2-2 draw with Argentina in the World Cup group stage. Motlhalo scored her first ever goal in the global event which left her in tears of joy, but she again wept in pain after the final whistle as they drew the match despite having held a 2-0 lead.

The 25-year-old said she’s always overwhelmed with emotions when she plays for her country as she wants to leave the jersey in a better place than she found it. “I do not only represent my team or just my family, but I also represent kids from back home,” Motlhalo said from the team hotel in Wellington on Monday. “It’s very important for us to achieve things and make history for the next generation. When they come here, they must know they can’t take things for granted and need to work for the nation.”

Motlhalo has brought joy to the nation alright — she’s not only a member of the team that qualified for two World Cups in a row, but also won their first ever continental crown. She is also flying the South African flag abroad, having won the Scottish title with Glasgow City last season, while she also had spells in the United States, China, and Sweden. But despite achieving those impressive milestones, the Randfontein-born footballer is not carried away thinking that she’s perfect. She wants to improve her craft and contribute to Banyana.

“I repeat again, it’s me not taking things for granted, always wanting to improve as a player and going higher and higher,” Motlhalo explained. “I wouldn’t say there’s pressure for players that are playing abroad (to carry the team). It’s just about us coming in and doing our jobs. We have a lot of talent in SA, and they can do what I do outside.” Motlhalo and her teammates must join forces and steer Banyana to their first win in the World Cup against Le Azzure on Wednesday if they are to have any chance of reaching the last 16.

And having drawn their last clash against La Albiceleste which resulted in outpouring mixed emotions from Motlhalo, she says everyone — including the coaches — must be hands on deck. “As a team, we sat down and analysed both Sweden and Argentina games, we saw where we went wrong and we took the positives out of that game,” Motlhalo said.

“Going into this Italy game, we know what is needed of us and the coaches also know what is needed from them (on the dugout).” Granted, Banyana's draw against Argentina meant that they got their first ever point in the World Cup, but against Le Azzure, they want to seize the opportunity of getting their first ever win. “The positive is that we got a very important point. But again, we could have got three points — even though we’ll take a point. But going into the clash against Italy, we must get a win,” Motlhalo said.