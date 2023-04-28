Independent Online
Friday, April 28, 2023

LOOK: LeCoq Sportif drop stylish new Banyana Banyana World Cup Kit

Banyana Banyana team members display the new national kit

Banyana Banyana team members display the new national kit. Picture: twitter.com/SAFA_net

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg - French clothing brand, Le Coq Sportif, dropped stylish new threads for World Cup-bound Banyana Banyana on Friday morning.

This is a momentous occasion for the South African women's soccer team and a testament to the growing relationship between the two entities and the influence of women in the sport.

The two kits (home and away) are a striking combination of green and yellow, with a modern twist.

The design was inspired by the traditional colours of South African football and is symbolic of the team's determination and strength.

The away thread is said to be a celebration of Banyana’s success in Rabat, wearing green when they picked up gold in 2022. A statement piece for a statement team who continue to forge the path for future generations.

It features a bold, eye-catching design, with an intricate pattern of green and the South African flag in the front and back which embody nationhood, patriotism and the essence of Ubuntu.

The release of the new kit is a milestone for the women's national team. It is the first time that a major clothing brand has let football fans design a kit specifically for the Banyana Banyana team.

This is a huge step forward, as it shows the South African Football Association’s (SAFA) efforts to a more inclusive forging of the future of football in the country.

The new kit has been met with great enthusiasm from both the team and its fans. The players are proud to be wearing the kit and excited to represent their country on the world stage.

The kit will be first worn by the team during their upcoming World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand in July.

@ScribeSmiso

IOL Sport

