Mama Joy ‘having fun’ in Morocco ahead of Banyana Banyana Wafcon final

Cape Town — Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke is living her best life as she prepares to support Banyana Banyana in the Wafcon final against hosts Morocco on Saturday evening. “Mama Joy”, arguably the most ardent supporter of South African football, is in Casablanca courtesy of Safa President Danny Jordaan.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Limpopo-born fan took to social media to show how popular she is with the Banyana Banyana team, posting selfies with coach Desiree Ellis at a beach in Casablanca as the team enjoyed an off-day after the gruelling semi-final victory over Zambia on Monday evening. “At the beach today sitting with the coach relaxing for a day ,,, Final vs Morocco Saturday,” she posted. At the beach today sitting with the coach relaxing for a day ,,, Final vs Morocco Saturday ⁦@Banyana_Banyana⁩ ⁦@SAFA_net⁩ ⁦@SaddamMaake⁩ ⁦@Cellular_jnr⁩ pic.twitter.com/bvrMGEP3fe — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) July 19, 2022 There was a further picture with Banyana Banyana players in the background alongside the pool with the caption “Having Fun”.

Unfortunately Mama Joy’s time in the sun was not proving to be universally popular with fellow fans jealous of her being in Morocco. She was, though, offered support from some with Nicholas van Wyk posting: “Mama Joy is catching stray bullets, hate and jealousy from fellow South Africans. When Jesus opens doors, no one can shut them, No weapon formed against you shall prosper. Let haters hate, you just be filled with the joy of the Lord. Come home with it.” Having fun with ⁦@Banyana_Banyana⁩ pic.twitter.com/hyoJohT5cj — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) July 19, 2022 Mama Joy turned heads last season when after supporting Orlando Pirates for over 30 years, and easily being the Buccaneers’ No 1 fan, she switched allegiances to DStv Premiership newcomers Royal AM.

Story continues below Advertisement