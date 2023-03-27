Mamelodi Sundowns breathe life back into Banyana’s Lebogang Ramalepe ahead of World Cup

Durban — Banyana Banyana defender Lebogang Ramalepe has found a new lease of life following her return to South Africa from her stint in Europe. The 31-year-old right back recently put pen to paper with the all-conquering Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies team, arriving as a free agent following a terrible last few months in Belarus.

The Limpopo-born player enjoyed a successful time in the colours of Dinamo Minsk before contractual disagreements and a serious injury led to an unpleasant break-up between the two parties. Ramalepe spoke to the media during the Women's World Cup trophy tour event at Shapa Nike in Klipspruit, Soweto, last Wednesday.

She revealed details surrounding her exit from Dinamo Minsk and also expressed why she felt the Brazilians were the perfect fit for her, as Banyana step up their World Cup preparations. "To be honest, things weren't going well for me in Belarus and after I got injured, I decided that I’m not going back and that I wasn’t happy with my contract as well and things began to change,” said Ramalepe. “And coming back home, I thought I’ll fit best at Sundowns

"And I also need to be closer to home in order for me to reflect and try to get back to my best, so I thought I will fit well at Sundowns and it also gives me a chance to be looked at a closer range by the Banyana Banyana coach ahead of the World Cup." Ramalepe, although in her thirties now, also revealed that she still harbours hopes of a possible return to Europe and is determined to use her time at Sundowns as an opportunity to regain her form and showcase her skills.

"I still think I have chances of playing abroad again. Now I want to give my best here at Sundowns so that I will be included in the final 23-member squad for the World Cup,” she said. “I want to market myself at the World Cup so I can go overseas again. It's motivating me that I had a few overseas offers before I came to Sundowns. I couldn't take those offers because I was still injured and Sundowns were so understanding by signing me when I was not fit.” Banyana will continue their preparations for the World Cup with a tough test against Serbia in a friendly next month and having made the preliminary squad for the showpiece tournament, Ramalepe will work towards making the final 23-player group.