Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportParalympics 2024AthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennisBetting
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportParalympics 2024AthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennisBetting
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Motlogelwa's late strike lifts Banyana to win over Namibia in COSAFA Championship opener

FILE - Banyana Banyana supporters cheer on for their team at Loftus. On Tuesday, Banyana beat Namibia in a COSAFA Women’s Championship game in Gqeberha. Photo: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspaper

FILE - Banyana Banyana supporters cheer on for their team at Loftus. On Tuesday, Banyana beat Namibia in a COSAFA Women’s Championship game in Gqeberha. Photo: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspaper

Published Oct 22, 2024

Share

Tshegofatso Motlogelwa scored the only goal of the game as Banyana Banyana kicked off their COSAFA Women’s Championship with a 1-0 win over Namibia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

With five minutes left to play in the Eastern Cape city, Isabella Ludwig teed up Motlogelwa, who made no mistake with the shot, and put the ball in the back of the Namibian net.

With Banyana set to embark on a European tour where they will play friendlies against Denmark and England, the team for the COSAFA Women’s Championship has been made up with younger players.

And, their inexperience showed throughout the encounter as they were unable to put their much-lower ranked rivals away.

Banyana goalkeeper Jessica Williams had to be alert in the early stages as Namibia looked dangerous, while Kesha Hendricks spurned a chance to put South Africa ahead in the 11th minute.

Eventual match-winner Motlogelwa herself missed a glorious opportunity early on.

After the break, the South Africans were clearly the much better side in the encounter, but like in the first 45 minutes, they just could not find the back of the net.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 85th minute when Ludwig found Motlogelwa, who scored to hand the hosts a 1-0 win.

South Africa’s next match in the competition will be against Eswatini on Friday afternoon.

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

gqeberhabanyana banyanainternational soccersoccer