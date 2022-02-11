Olympians Zambia to fine-tune Bayana Banyana for final Awcon qualifiers

Cape Town - The South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan urged Banyana Banyana to "hit them (Algeria) very hard" in a pep talk ahead of Saturday's international friendly against Zambia's Copper Queens, at the Nkoloma Stadium, in Lusaka. The Zambia clash will prepare the South Africans for the final round of qualifying for the Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) that is scheduled to take place in Morocco in July, later this year. South Africa will play Algeria in one of 10 qualifying matches, next weekend.

The 10 winners will join hosts Morocco and Uganda who have qualified on a walkover after their opponents Kenya withdrew. On Friday, SA coach Desiree Ellis told the Zambian media that she would have preferred North Africa opposition which would be like Algeria. However, because of the pandemic and restrictions from various countries, it was difficult to arrange a friendly against North African opposition.

"For obvious reasons, we tried North Africa opponents, but it was not possible," said Ellis. "We're pleased that Zambia agreed to play, and they were at the Tokyo Olympics, so we'll be in for a tough match. "Zambia are preparing for their qualifier against Namibia so both teams will try to make the most of the match. "It will be a friendly match, but we can expect that in the light of the upcoming qualifiers, it will be highly competitive."

On their return to Johannesburg, Banyana Banyana will play Algeria in the first leg at the Orlando Stadium next Friday. Jordaan said Banyana, ranked third in Africa, should aim for an emphatic result against Algeria (9). "When Algeria come to South Africa for the first leg we must make sure that we hit them very hard to put ourselves in a good place so that we are not under pressure when we play them away,” said Jordaan. “The world of football has proved to us that there is no small team anymore in the world. When I look at this team, I see the talent and a team that can conquer not only Africa but the world at large.

After next Friday's match, both teams will fly out to Algeria for the second leg on February 23 at the Stade Omar Hamadi, Algiers. Banyanagoalkeeper Andile Dlamini, one of the three captains in the squad, said Saturday's clash against Zambia was the start of a great journey ahead for the team. "Starting on Saturday when we play Zambia, it marks the start of a busy programme ahead," said Dlamini.