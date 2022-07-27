President Cyril Ramaphosa applauds Banyana at Union Buildings

Cape Town — Banyana Banyana's whirlwind celebrations continued for celebrated coach Desiree Ellis, her support staff and players as on Wednesday when they were hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings.
South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan led the contingent as they gave the country’s President a chance to see the prized silverware up and close.
President Ramaphosa applauded the champions and said they had made the nation proud.
After the visit to the Union Buildings, Banyana Banyana proceed to Soweto, using the old Potchefstroom Road via Maponya Mall to FNB Stadium for a meet and greet with the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg.
On Tuesday morning, Banyana Banyana who are perched at the summit of continental women’s football were accordingly given a heroines’ welcome at OR Tambo International Airport when they arrived back in the country.
Ecstatic soccer lovers, clad in a kaleidoscope of colours, provided a festive atmosphere as they welcomed the newly-crowned Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions with music, dance and celebrations just days after the SASOL-sponsored side beat hosts Morocco 2-1 to win the title.
IOL Sport