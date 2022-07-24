Putting individualism aside was the key to Banyana's Wafcon success - captain Refiloe Jane

Johannesburg - Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane has indicated that putting individualism aside and focusing on team-work was the key to her side winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon). The South African women’s national team claimed their first-ever continental crown following a 2-1 win over Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday night.

“Coach Desiree Ellis always emphasises the importance of team-work. This is the best camp we had where we wanted to win for one another. We got this far because we worked together as a team,” said Jane. Jane captained the side with strong leadership throughout the tournament. The AC Milan player was also instrumental as the engine of the Banyana team on the field.

A historic night for #TeamSouthAfrica who beat the hosts to claim their first ever #TotalEnergiesWAFCON title 🏆 #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 | #EmpoweringOurGame | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/6WJelCCl5v — #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 (@CAFwomen) July 24, 2022 “The feeling was a relief after we tried to win the tournament all these years. It was emotional. I was excited and overwhelmed. I could not believe that we got to where we are today,” said Jane. Banyana faced the home side on their home turf. It was Morocco who had the home ground advantage. Jane indicated that Banyana’s past experience playing in front of big crowds helped them to weather the storm and remain calm in conditions where the vast majority of people in attendance at the stadium hoped for a Morocco win.

The humble Jane also thanked the Moroccan fans for their humility on the day. “We were positive as a team. We knew what we would face. We played in front of big crowds before. We must also thank the local fans. We thought we would face a hostile environment but we didn't. We need to applaud them. It was a good game of football and in the end we won. We are very happy about it,” said Jane. @eshlinv

