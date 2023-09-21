Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has identified the upcoming international friendlies against four-time World Champions, USA, as the start of preparing the national team for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, in four years. Banyana Banyana has called up the bulk of the 2023 World Cup squad for the two matches. There are new faces who were included after regulars like Refiloe Jane, Bambanani Mbane, Hildah Magaia, Noko Matlou and Sibulele Holweni could not travel for various reasons.

“We have five players not here that were part of the World Cup, so this is a chance for others to get some game time," said Ellis in an interview with safa.net. "This gives us a chance to see if they can step up because that is also important. "The other games, such as the Olympic qualifiers in October, are not very far from our minds, but we have two good games coming up to test ourselves and to test the players.

"It is about getting a positive result by putting up a good performance as well. Irrespective of the outcome, you again also want to look at certain things that you worked on, like our finishing,” Banyana Banyana, the African champions, play their first match at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday evening (Friday morning SA time). The second match, on Saturday evening (Sunday morning SA time), will be at the 61,000-seater Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago. This will be only the third meeting between the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana and the Yanks who won 1-0 (2016) and 3-0 (2019).

The Banyana Banyana squad will feature twins for the first time, after uncapped midfielder, Sinoxolo Cesane, joined up with the squad in Cincinnati from Tennessee, USA where she is based. Sinoxolo plays in the college soccer league for the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) and also for the Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves in the USL W League. She is the twin sister of Noxolo, Banyana Banyana's nimble-footed leftwinger who already has 31 caps. The twins were born in Gugulethu township in Cape Town. In 2020 they started playing for the University of the Western Cape (UWC) in the Hollywoodbets Super League.

Sinoxolo has however played for the Under-17 and Under-20 national teams and current squad members like Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama and Lonathemba Mhlongo were her former teammates in the age-group teams. “To be honest it was a little bit challenging because I’m playing with players that I haven’t played with in a while," said Sinoxolo, after Tuesday's training session. "Some of them I played with in the Under-17 and Under-20 national teams, and that was years ago. I am really glad I got to train with the team. I appreciate the opportunity, and of course, playing with my sister is a really good feeling.

“Having to share the same field again is an amazing feeling on a different level. I cannot describe how happy and grateful I am. "For the upcoming matches, I am just hoping that we do good, play our best as a team and play for a win.” Ellis has assured the players that everyone in the squad will have a chance to play in the squad.