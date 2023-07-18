Former Banyana Banyana coach Joseph Mkhonza is aware of the threat that their Women’s World Cup opponents Sweden pose and he has advised the South Africans to stick to their strengths. In five days’ time, Banyana will make their second successive appearance at the World Cup which will be played in Australia and New Zealand. They are in Group G alongside Sweden, Argentina and Italy.

Banyana’s first game at Wellington Regional Stadium couldn’t have come against tougher opponents as they will face the tournament’s dark horses Sweden. Having qualified for the tournament as the reigning African champions, all eyes will be on coach Desiree Ellis to spring a surprise in the tournament and progress to the last 16. Sure, Banyana’s preparations were disrupted before their departure but they turned their focus to on-field matters on Saturday as they beat Costa Rica 2-0 in their last warm-up match.

That win gave their discerning fans and the team ample reason to believe they can match Sweden come Sunday, but Mkhonza has urged SA to tread carefully. “I think it (the win against Costa Rica) has brought a good morale into the team, but we must be mindful of the fact that Costa Rica and Sweden are not on the same level,” Mkhonza told Independent Media yesterday. “Sweden are one of the powerhouses of women’s football, so it’s going to be a tough game – we just hope that our girls come to the party.”

Mkhonza knows the Swedes well given the fact that his then Banyana team faced them in their debut appearance at the 2012 Olympics in London where they lost 4-1. “We played Sweden in the 2012 Olympics when I was still the coach of Banyana. As the game progresses, they don’t tire, instead they also increase the tempo of the game,” he said. “So, I just hope and pray the girls – especially those that were there in 2012 – understand what is going to happen because it’s not going to be an ordinary game that we play against other countries.”

While a lot of personnel have changed since 2012, Refiloe Jane, Jermaine Seoponsenwe, Noko Matlou and Andile Dlamini are still part and parcel of the Banyana team. Hence, they have to guide the youngsters. “I hope the senior players make the other players understand what is going to happen. In the first 20 minutes when we played against them in 2012, we thought we could match them,” Mkhonza said. READY FOR WAR ⚡️#LiveTheImpossible #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/VmTt3RxtZN — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 18, 2023 “But like I said, as the game progressed the tempo went up and our girls started to tire up. So that’s the most important thing that our girls should understand about Sweden.”

Granted, Sweden are expected to be victorious on Sunday, but Mkhonza believes his countrymen could spring a surprise if they stick to their strengths and come out of the blocks from the outset. “I think we should use our mobility more – because I think the most important thing that killed us in 2012 were the high balls. We should make sure to play our game but be careful of high balls,” he said. “We need to challenge them. I know we can’t challenge them for height, but sometimes even if you are not going to win the ball in the air, you mustn’t give them a chance to head without distraction.”