Team profile: Who are Banyana’s next opponents, Argentina?

La Albiceleste headed into their fourth Women's World Cup with great optimism seeing their progress in development over the last decade. The Argentinians are buoyed by the momentum gained at the most recent men's World Cup, and will look to use it as they search for a first-ever victory at the global showpiece.

Head coach Germán Portanova has also introduced a new level of belief amongst the South Americans as they look to bounce back from their opening match defeat to Italy. Argentina were caught napping as Christiana Girelli scored the only goal of the match in the 87th minute as Italy snatched victory on Monday. Their latest defeat means Argentina are still in search of their first ever win in the Women’s World Cup.

How Did They Qualify: Following their semi-final defeat to Colombia, Argentina overcame Paraguay in the 3rd/4th place playoff in Copa America Femenina last July. A brace by Yamila Rodriguez and an additional goal by Florencia Bonsengundo were enough to power Argentina through and seal their place in this year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Players To Look Out For: Estefanía Banini The 33-year-old Atletico Madrid midfielder is arguably the best player in the Argentina squad. The Mendoza-born midfield general is a superb technician, understands the game well and has great positioning.

Banini was named in the 2021 Fifa Best XI, the first woman from her country to achieve this feat, which makes her one to watch considering it might be her final World Cup. Lorena Benitez Lorena Benitez’s arrival on the top flight of Argentina’s football caused quite a stir as she made her first appearance at the age of 14. Ten years later, she's the core and future of the national team's midfield.

Benitez played the full 90 minutes against Italy in the first match and dazzled with silky smooth touches and a wide range of passing ability, making her another to keep an eye on as the tournament progresses. Group Stages: Argentina are placed in a group that gives them a chance to serure their first ever victory in the World Cup.