Thembi Kgatlana among six Banyana Banyana players nominated for the CAF player of the Year award

Durban - Banyana Banyana are currently on cloud nine with form and results going their way therefore it comes as no surprise that six of the South African women's national team players have been nominated for the prestigious CAF Player of the Year gong. Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini and solid centre back Bambanani Mbane were integral figures at Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies as they claimed the domestic Hollywoodbets Super League and also went on to win the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Pretoria based club also received a deserved nomination in the Team of The Year category. Congratulations to:



Andile Dlamini

Bambanani Mbane

Thembi Kgatlana

Jermaine Seoposenwe

Refiloe Jane

Linda Motlhalo



For making the preliminary list of the nominees for the Player of the Year (Women) award!



💛💚🇿🇦#CAFAwards2022



📸 @CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/0fCbXJ2pdE — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 6, 2022 The duo were also paired up with a talented group of South African players that ply their trade abroad and contributed largely as Banyana went on to lift the Aisha Buhari Cup September last year. The likes of Thembi Kgatlana and Refiloe Jane also make this honourary list of Africa's finest female football players.

The CAF Awards ceremony will be held on 21 July 2022 in Rabat, Morocco. It is set to take place ahead of the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON ) that is currently ongoing in Morocco until 23 July 2022. The six Banyana players, the most of any nation, will have to beat off competition from the likes of Ajara Nchout Njoya. (Cameroon, Inter Milan), Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon, CSKA Moscow), Zenatha Coleman (Namibia, Fenerbahce), Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona), Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria, Atletico Madrid) and Sabrine Ellouzi (Tunisia, Feyenoord) Coach Desiree Ellis' charges will take on AWCON debutants Burundi on Thursday evening as they look to seal a place in the quarterfinals.

Story continues below Advertisement

South African nominees for the Player of The Year: 1) Andile Dlamini – Mamelodi Sundowns FC 2) Bambanani Mbane – Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Story continues below Advertisement

3) Thembi Kgatlana – Racing Louisville FC 4) Jermaine Seoposenwe- SC Braga 5) Refiloe Jane – AC Milan

Story continues below Advertisement