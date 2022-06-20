Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, June 20, 2022

Thembi Kgatlana, Refiloe Jane headline Banyana’s final Women’s Afcon squad

Thembi Kgatlana and Janine Van Wyk are some of the experienced players in the team. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has picked her final 23 women squad to do battle at the upcoming African Women's Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco next month.

The women's national team continues to fly the South African flag high as they look to improve on their second place finish from the last Awcon showpiece in 2018.

Banyana stars Thembi Kgatlana, Refiloe Jane, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Kholose Biyana are some of the names in the final squad. They are well established names at the respective clubs in Europe and will look to bring with them an added edge in quality and experience in the scorching heat of Rabat.

Team captain Janine Van Wyk will lead her charges in their first match on the 4th of July against Banyana's fiercest rivals in Nigeria and Banyana will be looking to avenge their final defeat to the Super Falcons four years ago.

Banyana have been hard at work since the beginning of the month where they had a total of 33 players in camp but coach Ellis has trimmed it down to the final 23 plus three players that are eligible to be registered but won't travel with the squad.

Coach Elliss' soldiers will also contest group C with neighbours Botswana and Burundi at the continental showpiece set to run from 2-23 July.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers – Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Regirl Ngobeni

Defenders – Karabo Dhlamini, Lebohang Malepe, Janine Van Wyk, Bambanani Mbane, Bongeka Gamede, Noko Matlou

Midfielders – Refiloe Jane, Novmula Kgoale, Linda Mothlalo, Thalea Smidt, Kholosa Biyana, Amogelang Motau, Robyn Moodaly, Sibulele Holweni,

Forwards – Jermaine Seoposenwe, Melinda Kgadiete, Noxolo Cesane, Nthabiseng Majiya, Thembi Kgatlana, Hildah Magaia

Standby: Kebotseng Moletsane, Tiisetso Makhubela, Thubelihle Shamase

