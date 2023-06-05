Cape Town — On a day when three countries named their squads that will represent them on the biggest women’s football stage in July, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis announced a preliminary 36-member World Cup squad. England, Germany and the Netherlands have named their squads for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup that will be played from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Ellis names Banyana preliminary squad for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup! The Sasol-sponsored South African senior women's national team will go into camp in Johannesburg on Monday next week and the players have a chance to impress the coach before the final list for the global tournament is announced later this month.

US-based Thembi Kgatlana is back in the Banyana Banyana fold after an absence of almost a year through injury. The prolific striker was stretchered off in a CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations clash against Botswana in July last year in Morocco, and had to return home to start her recovery. Long-serving defender Janine van Wyk has withdrawn from the preliminary squad and will miss the World Cup due to an injury. Recently, she parted ways with her Greek employer, Ergotelis WFC and is making plans to return home to play in the Hollywoodbets Super League.

“I have sustained an injury that I feel would impact my chances of performing at the highest level that is required to make the World Cup squad,” Van Wyk told Safa media. “I have to turn down the call-up with a heavy heart, but also knowing that I am doing what is best for the team.” Banyana Banyana’s preliminary squad Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Regirl Ngobeni, Kebotseng Moletsane, Asa Rabalao

Defenders: Asande Hadebe, Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama, Cimone Sauls, Lebohang Ramalepe, Tiisetso Makhubela, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Noko Matlou, Bambani Mbane, Bongeka Gamede Midfielders: Thubelihle Shamase, Kholosa Biyana, Thalea Smidt, Refiloe Jane, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo, Robyn Moodaly, Amogelang Motau Forwards: Nicole Michael, Gabriela Salgado, Sphumelele Shamase, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Noxolo Cesane, Melinda Kgadiete, Nthabiseng Majiya, Lelona Daweti, Wendy Shongwe, Ntombifikile Ndlovu, Hildah Magaia, Thembi Kgatlana.