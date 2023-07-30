Thembi Kgatlana could easily have given up on her dream to play in the Fifa Women’s World Cup due to an injury, but such is her resilience and due to her club’s support, she’s at the event setting records. A year ago, she started Banyana’s continental pursuits at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), but in the second match she ruptured her Achilles tendon.

#BeyondGreatness #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/d4TBiRgWID — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 30, 2023 But thanks to her never-say-die character, Kgatlana is part of the ongoing showpiece in Australia and New Zealand and breaking records as well. She scored and assisted in Banyana’s 2-2 draw with Argentina on Friday, which looked to be detrimental to their chances of reaching the last16, before Sweden gave them hope by beating Italy.

The Swedes hammered Italy 5-0 yesterday – a feat that means Banyana must beat the latter on Wednesday at the Wellington Regional Stadium, and bank on Sweden to get a result against Argentina or lose by a smaller margin to reach the last-16. South Africa (third) and Argentina (fourth) are on one point and a minus-one goal difference, while Italy are second on three points, but with a minus-four goal difference, behind Group G leaders Sweden (six points and plus-six goal difference). Both matches will kick off at 9am SA time on Wednesday.

While reaching the last-16 would historic for Banyana, Kgatlana’s contributions against Argentina saw her become the first South African player to score in two successive World Cups and win the Player of the Match award at the tournament. The striker admitted that it was a bitter-sweet moment for her after the draw, which also registered Banyana’s first point in the World Cup. “Personally, I am a very persistent person. I don’t like giving up. I’d rather be disappointed than shake my head off, and come back,” Kgatlana explained.

“Last year, I think it was difficult for me. I got injured and I wanted to lift that Wafcon trophy myself – even though the team lifted it for me. It was something that made me happy.” And while the injury clouded her future – including playing in the World Cup – Kgatlana remains grateful for the challenges that taught her to toughen up during her recovery. “I think when I go back and see that trophy at home with my other trophies, it will remind me of the operation – the name of my injury is Wafcon 2022, because it reminds me of where I got injured,” she said.

“I’ll always carry it at the back of my mind because every time I play, it reminds me how difficult it was for me to take my pride, admit I am injured, go back, and start again. It wasn’t easy, but I’m thankful.” The 27-year-old’s injury came when she had just found a new club in the US. Prior to Wafcon, Kgatlana joined Racing Louisville after leaving Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid. 🚨Next Match Details🚨



⚽️South Africa🇿🇦🆚 Italy 🇮🇹

🗓️Wednesday, 02 August 2023

🏟️Wellington Regional Stadium

⏰19:00pm (09:00am RSA)

📺 Live on @Official_SABC1 and @SABC_Sport channel



Get behind team Banyana Banyana in our final Group match💚💛🇿🇦#BeyondGreatness #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/8n3LKOw2rD — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 30, 2023 The injury delayed her move to the club as she underwent an operation back at home. As soon as Kgatlana could travel, she flew to the US where she completed her rehabilitation.

“I am here today after a year of hard work, pain and resilience – being with my team Louisville, working very hard and making sure that I become fit,” Kgatlana said. “I think that’s one thing that was at the back of mind: if I could play for Louisville, I stood a chance of being fit for the World Cup. And I think the programme was set well for me at Louisville. “This was to help me to start playing, scoring and assisting for the team – so that when I come to the national team I am very healthy and well.”