This is for everyone who is connected to women's football - Banyana coach Desiree Ellis after Wafcon triumph

Johannesburg - Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has dedicated her team’s 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) success to supporters of South African women’s football.
The national women’s soccer team won their first-ever continental crown following a hard fought 2-1 win over Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday night. Hildah Magaia scored both goals for Banyana Banyana.
“It means a lot to the whole of South Africa, to the coaches and players that have come before. A big thank you to Safa and to Sasol. This is for everyone that is connected to women’s football. Most importantly, the players were absolutely brilliant today,” said Ellis.
Nothing captures the #WAFCON2022 celebration better than this.#BanyanaBanyana pic.twitter.com/3PkyoL2Dee— Malume (@bozzie_t) July 24, 2022
Banyana were very calculated in their game which ultimately won it for them. They contained the Moroccan threat for the most part and after scoring the opening goal and then punished the home side less than 10 minutes later after they committed more players forward.
“We could have scored before half-time. We said that we must continue playing and rotating the ball. We played one ball diagonally and we got a goal. We played another ball and we got another goal. We gave a goal away poorly, but all-round our plan worked. I take my hat off to the whole team. They stuck to the game plan. When they did get behind us, the defence did well,” said Ellis.
More impressively, Banyana showed tremendous mental strength to win the game. They played in front of a packed audience with the majority of supporters naturally having hoped for the home side to win. Several fans could be seen leaving the stadium once the South Africans scored their second goal.
“We went to Rio and played against Brazil in the biggest stadium in the world. We felt that if we controlled the game, we would subdue the fans which we did. We stuck it out and all glory must go to God,” said Ellis.
IOL Sport