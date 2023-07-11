African champions South Africa will be relying heavily on a core group of players as they set out to improve on their disastrous FIFA Women's World Cup debut in 2019 when they lost all three group stage matches. There was one moment at the 2019 showpiece when South Africa's national women's team Banyana Banyana stole the limelight, but it was short-lived. Against all odds, Banyana Banyana scored a 25th-minute goal through Thembi 'Pikinini' Kgatlana against Spain.

Banyana Banyana seemed to be heading for an upset win, but Spain were awarded a penalty in the 69th minute. That marked the beginning of the end for Banyana Banyana who went down eventual 3-1 losers. Now it would seem the target would be to claim their first win at a World Cup. Banyana Banyana will face Sweden, Italy and Argentina in Group G and since all three teams have a far better world ranking than South Africa, they face an uphill battle unless some players can produce moments of magic. Players such as Jermaine Seoposenwe, Linda Motlhalo and Refiloe Jane.

Linda Motlhalo Midfielder Motlhalo along with Seoposenwe will be key in the side's attack. She made her international debut at the age of 17 and scored in her first outing. She brings a hardened edge to the team ad has been through some tough times with the team. She missed a penalty in the final of the 2018 WAFCON in Ghana. As a result, Nigeria were crowned champions.

Four years later Motlhalo, dubbed the ‘Randfontein Ronaldinho’, banged home a penalty in added time to steer the team to a 1-0 semi-final win over Zambia. Motlhalo won her first league title in May with Glasgow City in Scottland. With 18 goals after 65 caps for her country, she is now a key figure in coach Desiree Ellis' Banyana Banyana side.

Jermaine Seoposenwe The versatile Seoposenwe is at home anywhere in the attack, whether it be a winger or the traditional no 9 striker. Last year at WAFCON 2022, Seoposenwe blossomed after a two-year absence from the national team. She became the side's No 1 striker after Thembi Kgatlana was ruled out by injury.

As the tournament wore on, Seoposenwe turned out to be an exciting player, scoring twice in the tournament, and providing the crucial assist in the final for the first goal. The Cape Town-born striker's football journey has included stints in the USA, Spain, Portugal and currently in Mexico where she recently found the net nine seconds into a match, entering the record books as the fastest goal scored in Mexican women’s football. Refiloe Jane

Midfielder and captain Jane is no stranger to the conditions in New Zealand, having played there on occasions while at Australia's Canberra United. The Johannesburg-born midfielder’s technical ability is outstanding, and she can score from long range. However, she is yet to shine against world-class teams like Swede ad Italy. Equally adept with both feet, ‘Fifi’ as she is known by her team-mates is the only player to have played in all Banyana Banyana’s major tournaments – Women's Olympic Football Tournament London 2012 and Rio 2016, most recent WAFCONS, France 2019 and Australia & New Zealand 2023.