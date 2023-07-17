WATCH: Banyana Banyana embraced by Wellington ahead of Women's World Cup

Banyana Banyana are enjoying some local support in New Zealand ahead of the Women’s World Cup as fans turned up to watch their training and meet players on Monday morning.
South African players signed autographs while some young fans had hand-made posters and waved South African flags at their training in Porirau, Wellington.
It’s no surprise that Banyana have garnered more fans, the team notched up a 2-0 win over 36th ranked Costa Rica over the weekend which will no doubt give the team a timely boost ahead of the start of the Women’s World Cup.
Speaking of the soccer showpiece, Desiree Ellis’ team face Sweden in their opening game and the South Africans gave their opponents quite the welcome Down Under.
Banyana were in full song, as they sung Shosholoza to greet the Swedes on their arrival in Wellington.
The African champions will be keen to show the world what they are capable of at this World Cup, and will also want the Safa bosses to see that they deserve the recognition.
Banyana will face Argentina in their second match on July 28 and then take on Italy in their last group match of the tournament.
Having qualified for back to back World Cups, Banyana will want to make sure that they put South African’s Women’s football on the global map.
