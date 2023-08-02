Independent Online
WATCH: Banyana Banyana get rapturous welcome on return to team hotel after Italy win

South Africa's Jermaine Seoposenwe celebrates their third goal scored by Thembi Kgatlana with with teammates

South Africa's Jermaine Seoposenwe celebrates their third goal scored by Thembi Kgatlana with with teammates. Photo: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Published 3h ago

Share

Euphoria swept through the lobby of Banyana Banyana’s hotel as the team got a heroes’ welcome after sealing passage to the World Cup last 16.

Banyana qualified for the World Cup last 16 for the very first time on Wednesday after beating Italy 3-2 in their last group stage match to finish second in Group G.

With the win being celebrated by millions back at home, Banyana’s supporters in Wellington gathered at the team’s hotel after the match.

They gave the team, led by coach Desiree Ellis, a heroes’ welcome, belting out songs, chanting and beating drums as the they made their way from the team bus to the lobby.

It was a deserved welcome for Banyana, and one of the country's leading football fan Joy ‘MamaJoy’ Chauke said she was representing the millions of South Africans back at home.

“I think it was important to show that we appreciate them. They’ve now reached the last 16, and that’s good for us as supporters – we’ll continue supporting them,” Chauke said.

It wasn’t the first time Banyana received such a welcome from their partisan fans. Despite losing to Sweden in their opening game, fans showed their appreciations for their efforts.

Banyana will want to continue with their impressive displays on the pitch ahead of their knockout stage match against Netherlands at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Sunday.

@Mihlalibaleka

IOL Sport

