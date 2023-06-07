WATCH: Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini adds ‘angelic voice’ to local telenovela soundtrack

Johannesburg - Banyana Banyana’s World Cup-bound goalkeeper Andile Dlamini is living the dream both on and off the field. Dlamini had an outstanding campaign during Banyana’s triumph in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last year, winning the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award.

Winning Wafcon saw Banyana qualify for the global showpiece which will take place in Australia and New Zealand starting in July, and Dlamini is expected to make coach Desiree Ellis’ final squad later this month. Granted, the 30-year-old struggled with injuries in recent weeks, she remains the toast of South African sport at large, having recently won the SA Sports Star of the Year. Sometimes life will throw you lemons as sour as they are make lemonade 🔥🔥🦁



So behind this beautiful acting is my beautiful angelic voice 🫵🏻



Today I would like to ask if y’all can watch Isitha the enemy on ETV [Monday -Friday] @21H30

Nyiyabonga , thank you 🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/cBAIUZ0pPD — Andile Dlamini (@sticks_andile) June 7, 2023 Dlamini, though, is also thriving off the field with her music career. One of her songs was recently used for background music in e.tv’s telenovela Isitha this week.

Taking to her Twitter account to share the news, Dlamini highlighted the importance of finding a silver lining during a tough time. “Sometimes life will throw (at) you lemons, (but) as sour as they are, make lemonade. So behind this beautiful acting is my beautiful angelic voice,” Dlamini tweeted. With her music on various platforms, Dlamini will be eager to produce another fine performance for Banyana when they start their World Cup campaign next month.