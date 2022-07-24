WATCH: Banyana’s Linda Motlhalo - she got the moves like Jagger after Wafcon triumph

Johannesburg - Banyana Banyana were in jovial mood after clinching their first ever African crown on Saturday night, topping off their celebrations with some silky dancing moves. At a packed Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Banyana beat hosts Morocco 2-1 in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final to clinch the title.

This was Banyana’s first continental crown, given the fact that they had missed out on the top honours on five occasions, dating back to 1995. Banyana’s victory was inspired by a Hildah Magaia brace in the second half as they hung on to survive a late scare after the Atlas Lionesses pulled one back in the closing stages.

Ayyyy! @Banyana_Banyana’s Linda Motlhalo busting out the celebration moves. Congratulations to South Africa! Well deserved.👏![CDATA[]]>🏿![CDATA[]]>👏![CDATA[]]>🏿![CDATA[]]>👏![CDATA[]]>🏿 #WAFCON2022 #banyana #BanyanaBanyanaVictory pic.twitter.com/CL1l2212Qn — Babatunde Koiki (@BabatundeKoiki) July 24, 2022 After referee Salima Mukansanga blew her final whistle, a silenced Prince Moullay looked in agony as the Banyana players and technical team hit cloud nine. The pin-point Linda Motlhalo was the choreographer in most of the clips that have since gone viral on social media as she was subsequently joined by her teammates.

Linda Motlhalo & Amogelang Motau enjoying themselves after a historical night! 💃#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 | #EmpoweringOurGame | @Banyana_Banyana pic.twitter.com/H07umq3AiD — #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 (@CAFwomen) July 23, 2022 Banyana’s celebrations were justifiable, given that they were celebrating for an existing cause unlike their male counterparts, who pulled off the infamous “dance of shame”.

In October 2011, Bafana Bafana believed that they qualified for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations as they pulled off dance moves after playing to a 0-0 draw with Sierra Leone in Mbombela. But they were dealt with a rude awakening as Caf invoked rule 14.1 after Bafana, Niger and Sierra Leone were all tied on nine points after the final round of the group stage. Furthermore, Banyana have a lot to celebrate about, given the fact that they’ve also qualified for the 2023 Fifa World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

