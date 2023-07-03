South African football icon Portia Modise has called on Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis to back her players after they boycotted Sunday’s friendly against Botswana over their dispute with SAFA. The sport found itself in turmoil on Sunday when Ellis had to field a hastily assembled team to take on Botswana after players from her World Cup-bound squad downed tools and refused to play.

Fellow South Africans its time to show up for our @Banyana_Banyana ladies.



Let us all show them love and support as they preparing to represent our country in the Women's World Cup 2023. pic.twitter.com/mrHvaC28mk — PortiaBashinModise (@modiseportia12) July 3, 2023 Modise, Banyana’s record international goalscorer, took to Twitter to voice her support for the team after they faced a barrage of critics from all sides. “Stop hiding. Tell the truth so the country can. Des, I never had a problem with you, but it’s time to stand up. Don’t betray your players. Show your loyalty. They gave you trophies and their loyalty. Stand up, it’s about time,” Modise said in the clip posted on her Twitter page.

On Monday, the SAFA said they were working with the Banyana players to find a solution to their grievances. The players were unhappy with the level of opponents they would be playing ahead of their departure for the Women’s Word Cup in Australia and New Zealand. They also did not feel that Tsakane Stadium was not of the right standard. At the heart of the issue, though, was their contractual dispute with the mother body, SAFA.