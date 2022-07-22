WATCH: President Ramaphosa wishes Banyana Banyana well for Wafcon final

Durban — President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished Banyana Banyana luck ahead of their Women's African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final against Morocco on Saturday. Ramaphosa, seated alongside Ivory Coast president Alassane Dramane Ouattara took time out from his overbearing schedule and offered the Banyana Banyana words of encouragement a day before one of their biggest games of their lives.

Story continues below Advertisement

Coach Desiree and her charges have an opportunity to write their own legacy in South African football folklore as they look to emulate their male counterparts of 1996 in attaining their first ever continental crown. Both Banyana and Ellis (as player and now coach) made the 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018 but have not been able to finish the job, losing twice to both Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea. President @AOuattara_PRCI and I had the honour of speaking to @Banyana_Banyana, congratulating them on all their achievements thus far and wishing them well for tomorrow as they go into battle against Morocco in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. pic.twitter.com/wSq74bsehh — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 22, 2022 Banyana will face up against host Morocco as favourites to emerge victorious following their impressive five game winning streak, one that included an opening game triumph over Nigeria's Super Falcons.

Ellis has praised her team's level of focus and was impressed at the level of excitement that reverberates within the teams camp at the moment. "We must appreciate the work of our mental coach for not only the players but also the work he's done with us as well. have a happy group, we have an excited group and a group that's look forward to tomorrow," she said Banyana battle Morocco at the Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium on Saturday at 10pm.

Story continues below Advertisement