Watch: SA hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest raps about Banyana after Wafcon conquest

Johannesburg - Banyana Banyana's Women's Africa Cup of Nations triumph has been hugely celebrated, with the team getting a mention from hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest. Banyana have played their best football in recent years, having qualified for their first World Cup in 2019 after finishing as runners-up at Awcon in 2018.

But the fact that they previously failed to win the biennial tournament had been their Achilles Heel, having shown great improvement. Banyana rewrote the history books at the continental showpiece in Morocco this year, as Desiree Ellis’ team finally won the title that had eluded them.

That triumph earned them a ticket to the 2023 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia where they have been grouped with Italy, Argentina and Sweden. Upon arriving back to South Africa from Morocco, Banyana were showered with praises and bonuses from civilians and highly-ranked officials.

ALSO READ: Chin up Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, you did South Africa proud Musician Cassper Nyovest, recently included Banyana's win in his latest single 'Bana Ba Stout' (Girls Are Naughty). “Banyana?! Ba dlala ka rona! Ebile this year ba winne Afcon! (Banyana?! They play with us! And this year they even won Afcon!),” raps Nyovest.

Banyana forward Jermaine Seoposenwe took to her Twitter account to laud the effort that they made, amid SA’s struggles this year. "We made it in life @Banyana_Banyana! At least we did something for the country this year shem!" Seoposenwe said as she quoted Thomas Mlambo's tweet. Banyana ‘have a chance’ of progressing beyond the group stage at 2023 World Cup

Banyana will be eager to make the nation proud at the World Cup next year, even though they are yet to win any of their preparation matches so far. Banyana lost in back-to-back matches against Brazil at home, while co-hosts Australia also gave them a drubbing in a friendly in the United Kingdom. @Mihlalibaleka