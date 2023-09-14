Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini put on quite the show at the recent gsport Awards on Tuesday night. The shot-stopper was crowned Athlete of the Year for her phenomenal job between the sticks that saw her help Banyana capture the Women’s African Cup of Nations crown.

Her team and coach Desiree Ellis followed suit picking up Team of the Year and Coach of the Year respectively, after a record-breaking Women’s World Cup campaign. Dlamini’s star power shone through on the stage at the 18th edition of the awards ceremony where she serenaded guests as she sang solo, along with the Indoni Higher Primary choir. Much to the delight of crowd, Dlamini sang with a powerful voice, as the goalkeeper led the chorus of song with the young singers.

She is no stranger to the mic, earlier this year a song of her’s was used for background music in e.tv’s telenovela, Isitha. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @gsport4girls “Sometimes life will throw you lemons, (but) as sour as they are, make lemonade. So behind this beautiful acting is my beautiful angelic voice,” Dlamini said (on social media plaform X - formerly Twitter) back in June after her musical debut. Meanwhile, back on the field Banyana will be travelling to America where they will play the powerhouse of women’s football the USA in two matches on September 22 in Cincinnati, Ohio and then two days later in Chicago, Illinois.