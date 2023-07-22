Independent Online
Saturday, July 22, 2023

WATCH: Sports minister Zizi Kodwa gives Banyana pep talk ahead of Sweden clash

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa has given Banyana Banyana a pep talk ahead of Sunday’s World Cup opener against European powerhouse Sweden

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa has given Banyana Banyana a pep talk ahead of Sunday’s World Cup opener against European powerhouse Sweden. Photo: @zizikodwa/Twitter

Published 2h ago

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa has kept his word on being one of Banyana Banyana’s biggest supporters as he touched down in New Zealand ahead of their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup opener.

The South African Women's football team will kick off their World Cup campaign against tournament favourites Sweden on Sunday at 7 am.

The current African Champions will participate in their second World Cup tournament and will look to better their record of three losses in three games last time around.

Following his arrival Down Under, Kodwa took his chance to wish coach Desiree Ellis and her team well, extending a premature ‘pep’ talk ahead of their clash against the third-best team in the world.

In a video posted on his Twitter page, Kodwa can be seen addressing the team alongside the Safa president Danny Jordaan, and Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe.

The three men had been involved in grilling discussions in recent weeks regarding the bonus structures of the Banyana players that wreaked havoc in the final preparations for the tournament.

Both SAFA and SAFPU had taken up opposing sides in these negotiations with Minister Kodwa serving as a required mediator between the two parties.

However, Jordaan, Gaoshubelwe and Kodwa have been attending Banyana practice sessions and have shared their vote of confidence ahead of a difficult task for the Wafcon champions.

@ScribeSmiso

IOL Sport

