WATCH: Sports minister Zizi Kodwa gives Banyana pep talk ahead of Sweden clash

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa has kept his word on being one of Banyana Banyana’s biggest supporters as he touched down in New Zealand ahead of their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup opener. The South African Women's football team will kick off their World Cup campaign against tournament favourites Sweden on Sunday at 7 am.

The current African Champions will participate in their second World Cup tournament and will look to better their record of three losses in three games last time around. Following his arrival Down Under, Kodwa took his chance to wish coach Desiree Ellis and her team well, extending a premature ‘pep’ talk ahead of their clash against the third-best team in the world. In a video posted on his Twitter page, Kodwa can be seen addressing the team alongside the Safa president Danny Jordaan, and Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe.

I look forward to being on the stands to watch @Banyana_Banyana kickoff their @FIFAWorldCup campaign against Sweden. Be sure to watch the game on Sunday morning, 7AM South African time. Our pride and joy - the African champions - are ready! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/TiiL6fifzO — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) July 22, 2023 The three men had been involved in grilling discussions in recent weeks regarding the bonus structures of the Banyana players that wreaked havoc in the final preparations for the tournament. Both SAFA and SAFPU had taken up opposing sides in these negotiations with Minister Kodwa serving as a required mediator between the two parties.