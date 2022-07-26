Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: The champions are here! Banyana get heroes welcome at OR Tambo

South African fans await the arrival of Banyana Banyana at OR Tambo International in Johannesburg on Tuesday

South African fans await the arrival of Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions Banyana Banyana at OR Tambo International in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Picture: Mihlali Baleka

Published 3h ago

Share

Johannesburg - Banyana Banyana received a heroes welcome at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday, returning to the country as the champions of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Banyana beat hosts Morocco in the final in Rabat on Saturday evening.

Story continues below Advertisement

By finishing as one of the top four teams at the tournament, Ellis' side also earned qualification to the women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

A brace from Hildah Magaia saw Banyana to their historic triumph.

After their maiden Wafcon conquest, South Africa can rightfully claim to be the best side on the continent, while several players have established themselves among the finest in Africa.

More on this

Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini has said that the Wafcon success was something that the national team needed at this point in time in order to grow women’s football within the nation.

The Wafcon title was the first for Banyana. They had previously finished as runners-up in the tournament five times including in the 2018 edition where they fell in the final to Nigeria.

As supporters gathered at OR Tambo, the excitement was palpable.

Story continues below Advertisement

Asked what they thought of Banyana’s exploits - the fans showed their pride.

Story continues below Advertisement

As Banyana neared the arrival gate, the excitement grew.

Story continues below Advertisement

As Banyana finally emerged, the crowd at the airport roared to greet their heroes.

Motorbikers even gathered outside the airport to make their contribution to the atmosphere.

The excitement reached fever pitch as the Banyana team neared the stage assembled for them just outside the arrival terminal.

When Banyana reached the stage, they danced to music with their winners’ medals proudly hung around their necks.

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Tambo International AirportDesiree EllisSoccerAfrican Cup of NationsAFCONBanyana Banyana

Share