WATCH: The champions are here! Banyana get heroes welcome at OR Tambo

Johannesburg - Banyana Banyana received a heroes welcome at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday, returning to the country as the champions of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon). Banyana beat hosts Morocco in the final in Rabat on Saturday evening.

By finishing as one of the top four teams at the tournament, Ellis' side also earned qualification to the women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year. A brace from Hildah Magaia saw Banyana to their historic triumph. After their maiden Wafcon conquest, South Africa can rightfully claim to be the best side on the continent, while several players have established themselves among the finest in Africa.

Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini has said that the Wafcon success was something that the national team needed at this point in time in order to grow women’s football within the nation. The Wafcon title was the first for Banyana. They had previously finished as runners-up in the tournament five times including in the 2018 edition where they fell in the final to Nigeria. As supporters gathered at OR Tambo, the excitement was palpable.

Festive atmosphere at @ortambo_int as fans welcome back the #WAFCON champions @Banyana_Banyana pic.twitter.com/S51AvrnBAD — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) July 26, 2022 Asked what they thought of Banyana’s exploits - the fans showed their pride.

Fans are excited to welcome back their heroes @Banyana_Banyana at @ortambo_int after their victorious #WAFCON campaign pic.twitter.com/OLHwKSaWVY — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) July 26, 2022 As Banyana neared the arrival gate, the excitement grew.

There’s a nice flair of green and gold as @Banyana_Banyana’s arrival edges closer and closer...#TeamSouthAfrica #WAFCON2022 @IOLsport @IOLsport pic.twitter.com/8wSnTU7lDW — Minto (@Mihlalibaleka) July 26, 2022 As Banyana finally emerged, the crowd at the airport roared to greet their heroes.

The cacophony of noise. My word!🥰



This is how welcome you welcome your African Queens, @Banyana_Banyana!#WAFCON #TeamSouthAfrica @IOLsport @IOLsport pic.twitter.com/yX5AW6dUWm — Minto (@Mihlalibaleka) July 26, 2022 The excitement reached fever pitch as the Banyana team neared the stage assembled for them just outside the arrival terminal.

Scenes at OR Tambo International as we wait for @Banyana_Banyana to arrive from their African triumph 🥇![CDATA[]]>🏆 @SAFA_net @SasolSA @SABC_Sport @SportArtsCultur @lecoqsportif pic.twitter.com/OWK7NzKk1j — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 26, 2022 When Banyana reached the stage, they danced to music with their winners’ medals proudly hung around their necks.

The champions have arrived in SA pic.twitter.com/m63zbM2Vdq — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 26, 2022