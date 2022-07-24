WATCH: Thembi Kgatlana celebrates Banyana Wafcon triumph in her bedroom

Johannesburg - Banyana Banyana star forward Thembi Kgatlana, who had her Women's African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) tournament cut short because of injury, celebrated her team's victory in the comfort of her bedroom. In the video captioned "Banyana, a new era has begun" Kgatlana is seen hopping around on her one good leg while yelling 'Banyana Banyana Banyana' as her teammates lifted their first-ever Wafcon title in Rabat Morocco.

The 26-year-old speedster suffered a horrific Achilles tendon injury against Botswana, but has had a successful surgery and will be expected back in action in just over a year. The former University of the Western Cape striker recently joined the National Women’s Soccer League side Racing Louisville this month, following a transfer move from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid Feminas.

BANYANA BANYANA A NEW ERA HAS BEGUN! 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/38CbYMYjvd — Thembi Kgatlana (@Kgatlanathe1st) July 23, 2022 Before her injury, Kgatlana had managed three assists in the two games she had featured in, a huge component of the team's arsenal. Kgatlana's devastating injury was expected to be a huge blow for coach Desiree Ellis' side, but they soldiered on with Thembi constantly cheering them on from the sidelines.

In the absence of Kgatlana, Hilda Magaia became the first player to score a brace in the final of a Wafcon tournament since Gloria Chinasa for Equatorial Guinea against Banyana in the 2012. The newly-crowned African Champions are expected to arrive back on Tuesday at the OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg, with a huge contingent of South African football fans set to be a part of a grand welcome. @ScribeSmiso

