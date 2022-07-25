We can’t wait to get home and celebrate with fans, says Banyana Banyana star Refiloe Jane

Cape Town - Banyana Banyana's South Korea-based striker Hildah Magaia came to light with MacGyver-like skills in front of goal to sound the death knell for Morocco's Atlas Lionesses with two goals in Saturday's WAFCON final in Rabat, Morocco. The South Africans had dominated the game after 60 minutes but had nothing to show for their efforts until Magaia. She took the game by the scruff of the neck and scored twice in the space of eight minutes to give Banyana Banyana a deserved 2-0 lead.

It was a sickening blow for the Atlas Lionesses and the partisan crowd found it hard to swallow. Many made their way to the exits and most of them did not see the consolation goal Morocco's Rosella Ayane scored in the dying minutes of the game which ended in a 2-1 win for South Africa. Magaia, a footballer who hails from the Limpopo region has been in the shadow of Banyana Banyana's superstar player Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana for some time, but in her injury-enforced absence, she rose like a colossus to guide the team to its maiden WAFCON title. Magaia's two-goal blitz earned her the coveted 'Woman of the Match' prize and she finished as joint top scorer at the 2022 edition with three goals alongside Moroccan captain Ghizlane Chebbak and Nigeria’s Rasheedat Ajibade. Chebbak was also named 'Player of the Tournament' after a string of impressive performances.

Magaia's matchwinning efforts also ensured that South Africa were named CAF's 'National Team of the Year' and won the gong for CAF's 'Fair Play Team' after they recorded the least number of cards at the continental showpiece. Another stand-out player for Banyana Banyana was goalkeeper Andile Dlamini who kept three clean sheets in the six games at the tournament. She won the 'Goalkeeper of the Year Award' and she dedicated the accolade to her family for their enormous support. “In 2018, I was watching from the bench, and I told myself that I want to play next time," said Dlamini. "As a team, we have worked hard to achieve this, and this means so much."

All Good, All GOD.... #AfricanChamp 🇿🇦 #TotalEnergiesWAFCON Champ #LiveTheImpossible #BanyanaKaofela pic.twitter.com/1yuMItSmG9 — Refiloe Jane (@fifinhojane) July 24, 2022 Refiloe Jane, South Africa’s captain was highly emotional after the country claimed a maiden WAFCON title. “Honestly, it has not yet dawned on us that we are African champions," she said afterwards. This feels like a dream to us. I know eventually when we sit down, we shall realize that it is actually true. When we look back at the journey, it is going to be a tough one,”

“When I lifted the trophy, there was so much going through my mind. This is big for South Africa, for Women’s Football. I cannot wait to get back home. They have been supporting us since day one. Today, we saw a united South Africa. "It is something that we had hoped for. We wanted to bring hope and bring back smiles to South Africans. We are grateful for the support that they have shown to us.” The president of the South African Football Association Danny Jordaan Banyana Banyana was the best team on the night.

“There’s no doubt here that the best team won on the night," said Jordaan. Congratulations Banyana and Desire Ellis, the captain and many of the players who really shone in this tournament.” “They are the supreme champions and team on the continent. So, we are tremendously happy and proud and as they go home and take the trophy home and many other medals, these are all special achievements, so it’s the best moment in the history of women’s football in our continent." Jordaan said the Banyana Banyana team will each be R400 000 richer on their return to Mzansi.