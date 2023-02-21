World Cup-bound Banyana Banyana held by Slovenia

Cape Town — World Cup-bound Banyana Banyana were given a wake-up call after they had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Slovenia in their final Turkish Women’s Cup match in Alanya on Tuesday. Slovenia are ranked a few places higher than Banyana, but did not qualify for the 2023 World Cup that will take place in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.

However, at this stage of their World Cup preparations, Banyana should have the edge over teams like Slovenia. The Balkan state, who had never qualified for a World Cup before, had the benefit of playing one more tournament match than Banyana. In the past seven days, Slovenia defeated Uzbekistan and Zambia. In order to ensure that all the players in the South African squad had a chance to play, Noko Matlou, Melinda Kgadiete, Asande Hadebe and Kholosa Biyana were brought into the starting team.

Regulars like Jermaine Seoposenwe, Bambamani Mbane, Gabriela Salgado and Linda Motlhalo were named on the bench. The Slovenians were off to a flying start at the Emirhan Sports Center Stadium, thanks to an early 12th-minute goal by Adrijana Mori, who plies her trade as a striker in the Frauen Bundesliga in Germany. As it turned out, this was the final score by the central European team.Banyana dug deep for the equaliser, while averting further damage by a confident-looking Slovenia.

The African champions drew level in the 76th minute through Hildah Magaia, who plays for Sejong Sportstoto FC in South Korea.In the second half, Seoposenwe and Motlhalo came on to inject some firepower into the attack, but the Slovenian defence stood firm. The tournament had to be cut short following the withdrawals of host nation Turkey and Venezuela due to devastating earthquakes in parts of Turkey. @Herman_Gibbs

