Zambia's FA lodges complaint, wants Wafcon semi against Banyana replayed

Durban — The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) have lodged a formal complaint to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) against Ethiopian referee Lidya Tafesse who officiated their match against South Africa. Banyana Banyana's Linda Motlalo stepped up to convert a 94th minute penalty and fire her team to the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final, a penalty decision that was surrounded by a lot of controversy.

Story continues below Advertisement

The ruling body of Zambian football have opted for the radical route as they look to ban referee Tafesse and have their match against Banyana replayed. "The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its stakeholders and football family that it has lodged a formal complaint to the Confederation of African Football, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala has advanced six key incidents including the late minute penalty awarded to South Africa," read the association letter to CAF. “We therefore wish to contest against the decision of the referee to award such a penalty resulting in a goal which decided against our team progressing to the finals as we call for a serious review of the game."

“We call for the penalty to be cancelled, that a replay be ordered and that the referee be barred from handling any games.” The Copper Queens feel they were on the receiving end of a lot of poor officiating throughout the tournament and have also called for the head of Bouchra Karboubi, who was the woman in the middle when Zambia defeated Senegal in the quarter-finals. “We have further noted with great concern the poor officiating that characterised the tournament, specifically our games. We recorded similar incidents of poor match officiating by referees who have gone scot-free among them referee Bouchra Karboubi who has continued to handle games at the tournament as if nothing happened," Kashala continued.

Story continues below Advertisement

He also added that, "casting a blind eye to the multiple horrendous refereeing decisions would be perpetuating the injustice caused by the referee." @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport