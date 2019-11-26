CAIRO –Two stand-out players in the SA women's football team Refiloe Jane and Thembi Kgatlana have been nominated for the African Women's Player of the Year award.
The award will be presented at the 28th edition of CAf annual football awards in January 2020, in Egypt. The awards celebrate African footballers and officials who have distinguished themselves during 2019.
The list of nominees is compiled by a panel of media and technical professionals. It features several award categories for men’s and women’s football including Coach of the Year, Youth Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Goal of the Year, Africa Finest XI, Federation of the Year and several new award categories which will recognise exceptional contributions to African football and inspiring individuals.
African Women’s Player of the Year nominees:
Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga )
Ange N'Guessan (Côte d'Ivoire & Tenerife)
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)
Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria & Rivers Angels)
Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Jiangsu Suning)
Gabrielle Ouguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)
Refiloe Jane (South Africa & AC Milan)
Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)
Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)
Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria & Southeastern Fire)
African Women’s Coach of the Year:
Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)
Bruce Mwape (Zambia)
Clementine Toure (Côte d'Ivoire)
Desiree Ellis (South Africa)
David Ouma (Kenya)
Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)