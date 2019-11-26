Two stand-out players in the SA women's football team Refiloe Jane (pictured) and Thembi Kgatlana have been nominated for the African Women's Player of the Year award. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

CAIRO –Two stand-out players in the SA women's football team Refiloe Jane and Thembi Kgatlana have been nominated for the African Women's Player of the Year award.

The award will be presented at the 28th edition of CAf annual football awards in January 2020, in Egypt. The awards celebrate African footballers and officials who have distinguished themselves during 2019.