Banyana Banyana forward Rhoda Mulaudzi has signed a one-year long deal with Apollon Ladies FC in the Cypriot First Division. Photo: safa.net

LIMASSOL – Banyana Banyana forward Rhoda Mulaudzi has signed a one-year long deal with Apollon Ladies FC in the Cypriot First Division, which is the top tier of women’s football in Cyprus. She is the first player to sign a contract after SA participated at the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup in France.

Mulaudzi is also the first South African women’s player to sign for a club in Cyprus.

She will be wearing jersey number 12.

The forward was on the books of Canberra United in Australia, but her contract came to an end before the World Cup.

“I am so excited about this move, and I am almost certain it will open doors for other players to come this side,” said Mulaudzi from Cyprus after signing the deal.

“What makes me even happier is that I will be playing in the Uefa Women Champions League.

“In terms of levels, this is the second highest in the game after the World Cup, and now it is a dream come true.”

The former Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC player says her move came about in a very strange way, but because she had a lot of belief she followed it through.

“I still don’t believe how it happened. The vice president of the club in-boxed me on Facebook, asking if I was available to join their team – and, at first, I thought it was a scam.

“But my faith pushed me to go ahead and probe further, and here I am today seeing another dream come true.

“I am so happy I don’t even know what to say – this is just a good indication that when God says yes, no-one can say no.

“He has been really amazing to me – first taking me to Australia, then getting a chance again in the national team, playing in the World Cup, and now this, what more can I ask for?”

She now joins Leandra Smeda (Sweden), Jermaine Seoposenwe and Nothando Vilakazi (both Lithuania), Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana (China) as well as Ode Fulutudilu (Spain) as part of the Banyana contingent plying their trade overseas.

Mulaudzi’s first match for her new club is on August 7 in a Champions League clash. They have been drawn in Group 7 against Braga FC (Portugal), Rigas FS (Latvia) and Sturm Graz (Austria).

“I am so looking forward to this competition, and I am very happy to be playing at this level. I can’t wait to get on the pitch,” said Mulaudzi.

Her first league match is in September.

Apollon Ladies FC boasts players from around the world, mainly from Europe – Greece, England, Hungary, Scotland, Slovakia and Romania.

African News Agency (ANA)