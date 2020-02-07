BILBAO – Record 30-times winners Barcelona were sent crashing out of the Copa del Rey in a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.
Spanish striker Williams glanced a cross into the bottom corner to spark jubilant scenes at a rocking San Mames stadium and recalled Aritz Aduriz's added-time goal in Athletic's 1-0 home win over Barca on the first day of the Liga season.
They join Real Sociedad, Granada and second-tier Mirandes in Friday's semi-final draw, which will not include Real Madrid, Barca or Atletico Madrid for the first time in 17 years.
The defeat heaped more misery on Barca in a tough week for the Catalans in which captain Lionel Messi spoke out against sporting director Eric Abidal and forward Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.
Barca defender Gerard Pique said the team needed to show unity and refrain from in-fighting, adding that the performance, if not the result, proved that they had moved on from the saga.