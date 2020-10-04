Barca thrash Real Madrid in first women's 'Clasico'

MADRID – Real Madrid's women's team had a rude awakening in their first official match on Sunday, getting thrashed 4-0 at home by Barcelona in a 'Clasico' in the Primera Division.

Barca, who were crowned champions when last season ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic, dominated play from the start and took the lead in the 18th minute with a deflected strike from the edge of the area by Patricia Guijarro.

Madrid looked to have levelled when Sweden international Kosovare Asllani netted from close range after a spill from Barca goalkeeper Sandra Panos, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on the keeper amid angry protests from the home side.

Barca extended their lead early in the second half when Madrid defender Babett Peter diverted the ball into her own net after goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez had parried a cross from Barca's Norway international Caroline Graham Hansen.

Graham Hansen was a handful for Madrid's defence throughout and also set up the final two goals, a volley from former world player of the year Lieke Martens and a strike from Spain forward Alexia Putellas.