FILE - New Inter Miami Head Coach Diego Alonso. Photo: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

MIAMI – David Beckham's Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami have named Diego Alonso as head coach ahead of their debut next season as the latest franchise in the fast-growing league. The former Uruguay striker led Monterrey to the CONCACAF Champions League title this year and a place in the Club World Cup after managing Liga MX club Pachuca from 2014-18.

The 44-year-old, who played for several clubs in Spain including Atletico Madrid and Valencia, coached in Uruguay and Paraguay before arriving in Mexico in 2014.

Inter Miami Sporting Director Paul McDonough praised Alonso's "drive, passion and leadership" in a statement.

"In Diego we found a manager that fits our culture and has a strong desire to build a winning club for our fans," he said.