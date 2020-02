FILE - Former Manchester United and Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini. Photo: Jon Super/AP

BRUSSELS – Marouane Fellaini could make a surprise return to Belgium’s national team ahead of the European Championship, with coach Roberto Martinez reportedly saying he is thinking about recalling the midfielder. Fellaini ended his international career after moving to Shandong Luneng in the Chinese league last March. But Martinez told the Belgian media he was pondering a return for the 32-year-old former Everton and Manchester United player.

"He retains a unique profile, and as a coach I want as many different profiles as I can have in my team. At the World Cup it was obvious how important he can be, and he has been difficult to replace," Martinez said at a function reported by the Belgian media on Saturday.

"I've been following him closely and can see that he is still playing at a high level," he was reported as saying.

"The European Championship only starts in four months' time and that can be a lifetime in football, but I'm open to him returning and so is he. Let's first see how things develop in China with the coronavirus."