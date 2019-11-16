BARCELONA - Belgium sealed their passage to Euro 2020 as winners of Group I with a 4-1 win over Russia on Saturday, although both teams had already qualified for next summer's tournament.
Wales kept their hopes of qualifying alive with a 2-0 win at Azerbaijan in Group E, while Slovenia scraped a 1-0 win over Latvia in Group G to do the same.
Thorgan Hazard broke the deadlock for Belgium before his elder brother and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard hit a double in St Petersburg to send the visitors in at the break with a comfortable advantage.
Romelu Lukaku added the fourth for Roberto Martinez's rampant Red Devils, with Georgi Dzhikiya notching a consolation for Russia.
Belgium maintained their 100 per cent record in qualifying with their ninth win from nine, which only Group J winners Italy can match.