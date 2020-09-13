SportSoccer
FILE - Portuguese club Benfica have confirmed that goalkeeper Mile Svilar will miss their Champions League qualifier against PAOK after testing positive for Covid-19. Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
FILE - Portuguese club Benfica have confirmed that goalkeeper Mile Svilar will miss their Champions League qualifier against PAOK after testing positive for Covid-19. Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Benfica goalkeeper, three Sporting players test positive for Covid-19

By Reuters Time of article published 3h ago

Share this article:

LISBON – Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar has tested positive for Covid-19, the club said on Sunday, and three players from their rivals Sporting have also been infected.

Benfica confirmed in their medical bulletin that Belgian Svilar, 21, will miss the Champions League third round qualifier away to PAOK in Greece on Tuesday.

The match will be Benfica’s first of the new season and their first since coach Jorge Jesus, who won three league titles in a previous six-year stint at the club, returned to the helm.

A club source at Sporting confirmed to Reuters that three players had tested positive, had been isolated and were asymptomatic. The players were not named.

The source said a friendly against Napoli later on Sunday would probably be cancelled.

Sporting’s first game of the season is at home to Gil Vicente on Saturday.

Reuters

Share this article: