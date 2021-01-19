SportSoccer
FILE - General view inside the Benfica stadium. Photo: Pedro Nunes/Reuters
FILE - General view inside the Benfica stadium. Photo: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Benfica report 17 Covid-19 cases, discuss postponing games

By Reuters Time of article published 18m ago

Share this article:

LISBON – Portuguese soccer club Benfica reported a mass Covid-19 outbreak on Tuesday, announcing that 17 people from their playing squad, coaching staff and general staff had tested positive.

The Lisbon side said in a statement on its official website that it would consult the national department of health over whether it should play matches within the next two weeks in the interests of public safety and the health of its players.

Benfica, who are third in the Portuguese top flight, are due to play a league cup semi-final against Braga on Wednesday.

Reuters

Covid-19

Share this article:

Related Articles