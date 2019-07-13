Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic meets the media in Bologna, Italy to announce that he has leukaemia, and will continue working while he undergoes treatment. Photo Giorgio Benvenuti/AP

ROME – Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic said on Saturday he has been diagnosed with leukaemia and vowed to fight in order to overcome the illness. A tearful Mihajlovic told a news conference that "I'll win it for my family, for my children, for all those who love me".

The 50-year-old insisted "these are not tears of fear" and added: "I cannot wait to go to hospital and start the fight. It is aggressive, but it is beatable ... I am sure that I will win this battle."

Bologna sports director Walter Sabatini said that Mihajlovic would remain coach.

The former Yugoslavia and Serbia player Mihajlovic won the 1991 European Cup with Red Star Begrade and the 1999 Cup Winners' Cup with Lazio. As coach he was in his second term at Bologna, having also been in charge of the Serbian national team, AC Milan and Portugal's Sporting in the past.

DPA