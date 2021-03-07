Bongani Zungu’s Rangers crowned Scottish champions as Celtic held by Dundee United

GLASGOW – Rangers celebrated their first league triumph since 2011 after Celtic were frustrated by Dundee United in a 0-0 Premiership draw on Sunday to hand their bitter Glasgow rivals the title.

Rangers fans had flouted Covid-19 lockdown restrictions to gather outside Ibrox before and after Saturday's 3-0 win over St Mirren which moved the team to within a point of the title and Celtic needed a win to delay their celebrations.

But despite dominating possession and having more than 25 shots during the game, visitors Celtic were unable to find a way past a determined United side.

Rangers have 88 points from 32 matches – 20 points more than Celtic – and have claimed their 55th league title, taking them four ahead of the total won by their neighbours.

Six minutes into Sunday's match, Rangers fans flew a banner over Tannadice Park that read 'Can you see us now?! #55 titles' and United ground staff later had to douse flames after some individuals threw flares into the stadium.